Indigenous drummers say they faced racist confrontation in Toronto park

A group of Indigenous women say they are “disgusted” after being yelled at for drumming in a Toronto Park.

The incident, caught on video Tuesday by members of the ‘Swift Current Singers’, appears to show three men approaching a drumming circle the group said was taking place in David Crombie Park on the Esplanade.

“It’s whining and monotonous as hell,” one man can be heard saying, complaining about the music.

In another video, his frustration escalates, “it’s f**king monotonous,” he shouts.

“You know what is whiny and monotonous as hell? White privilege,” one person responds off camera.

Irma Sara Leask, who identified herself on Facebook as one of the Swift Current Singers, said the drumming circle in the park takes place between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Leask said she believes her group, consisting of four women from different First Nations, was targeted because they are Indigenous.

“Three racists came along starting shit, telling us to stop, calling us stupid and dumb. The guy was standing over me in a very threatening manner, with his hand directly in my face while I was sitting down and he even kicked my drum,” Leask said in her post.

At one point in the video, it appears as though a man puts his hands in one of the drummer’s faces yelling at a woman, who identified herself as Leask, to stop filming him.

As the other women calmly continue to drum, the man continues to shout at Leask. Suddenly, she drops her drum and the man kicks it and yells, “You don’t have permission to film me.”

Jennifer Kom, who identified herself as a sister of one of the drummers on Twitter, called the incident “so upsetting,” adding it “disgusts” her.

Kom also said in her post that bystanders did intervene and that everyone is now home safe.

Global News reached out to the Swift Current Singers who said the incident has become “bigger than anticipated” and they hope to have an “open discussion about equality, diversity and takaronto (the Iroquois word Toronto originated from, meaning where trees take root in water) as it relates to Indigenous peoples.”

The men in the video have not been identified.

Toronto police have not yet said if they are investigating the incident.