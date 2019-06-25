Undercover drug operation in Kelowna nets pile of alleged traffickers, RCMP say

An undercover drug operation has yielded a slew of arrests, along with nearly 50 counts of trafficking charges, Kelowna RCMP announced on Tuesday.

The Central Okanagan project spanned May and June and targeted drug trafficking across Kelowna, police say.

Police say fentanyl, cocaine and meth were bought during the multi-phase operation.

As a result, police said they will be forwarding as many as 49 counts of drug trafficking charges for consideration against 32 targets.

RCMP noted that they will continue to make arrests this week.

“Identifying those persons responsible for the sale and distribution of illicit and dangerous drugs on our streets is a high priority for the Kelowna RCMP,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox.

“Our front-line will continue to take actions in an effort to reduce the supply of deadly illicit substances being trafficked in our community, and take steps to identify suppliers both locally and regionally.”

According to Kelowna RCMP, undercover drug operations carried out in 2018 resulted in 99 individuals charged with 172 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.