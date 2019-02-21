Crime
February 21, 2019 10:16 am

London police charge man with posing as undercover cop, seize $20K in crystal meth

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say they seized $20,000 in crystal meth when they confronted a suspect claiming to be an undercover officer.

Global News Files
A A

A 35-year-old man has found himself in hot water after allegedly posing as an undercover police officer.

London police say they were contacted around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a man who said he was an undercover officer while at a business in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

Investigators were also told he had a firearm that was visible to the public.

READ MORE: Elgin, Oxford OPP warn public following reports someone’s trying to impersonate a cop

Officers say they seized a replica firearm as well as $20,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.

London police say a 35-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, impersonating a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Concealed
Crystal Meth
Firearm
hamilton road
highbury avenue
impersonating an officer
London Police Service
replica
undercover
weapon

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.