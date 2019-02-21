London police charge man with posing as undercover cop, seize $20K in crystal meth

A 35-year-old man has found himself in hot water after allegedly posing as an undercover police officer.

London police say they were contacted around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a man who said he was an undercover officer while at a business in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

Investigators were also told he had a firearm that was visible to the public.

Officers say they seized a replica firearm as well as $20,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.

London police say a 35-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, impersonating a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

