Cobourg man accused of impersonating a police officer
A Cobourg man is accused of impersonating a police officer before damaging a vehicle on Thursday.
Police were called to a James Street East residence around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a man causing mischief to a vehicle.
Police say a man had first arrived at the address, stating he was a police officer and that he required entry into the residence.
“After being denied entrance, the male approached a vehicle and punctured all four tires of the vehicle and left the area,” police stated Friday.
A suspect was identified, however, police say the man later turned himself into police at the Cobourg detachment.
Anthony Sinaguglia, 23, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and impersonation of a police officer.
He was released and will appear in court on Aug. 8.
Cobourg police say police officers must identify themselves with a valid warrant card when asked. The card will include a photograph of the officer and is usually accompanied by a badge. If there are doubts, call the communciation centre at 905-372-6821 to confirm their identity.
