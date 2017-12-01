Elgin, Oxford OPP warn public following reports someone’s trying to impersonate a cop

Provincial police in Elgin and Oxford counties are warning the public after receiving two reports this week of a vehicle that was made to resemble a police cruiser.

READ MORE: Man dancing, dressed as police officer reportedly cause of car crash in Toronto

The first incident occurred at roughly 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A motorist on Talbot Line near Carson Road in Bayham was approached by a dark Pontiac G5-style vehicle with red and blue lights activated within the front windshield. The vehicle left heading westbound on Talbot Line.

The following day, at roughly 10:30 p.m., a motorist was stopped by a what police describe as a similar vehicle on Plank Line north of Mount Elgin. A similar interaction took place and the vehicle again left.

READ MORE: Calgary drivers beware: man allegedly caught impersonating police officer

Police remind the public that impersonating a police officer is a criminal offence and if you are unsure if a police officer is stopping you, you should call 911 to confirm your stop location with police.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle in this case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.