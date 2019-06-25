BC Wildfire

June 25, 2019 5:37 pm
Updated: June 25, 2019 6:14 pm

Evacuation alert issued for 7 Sunshine Coast homes due to Cecil Road wildfire

By Online Journalist  Global News

An air tanker drops retardant on the Cecil Road wildfire, burning just outside of Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast.

Marie Bernadette Frewin
Seven homes have been placed under an evacuation alert on the Sunshine Coat due to an out-of-control wildfire.

The five-hectare Cecil Hill fire is burning above Madiera Park just outside of Pender Harbour, and was spotted around 5 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Crews respond to new wildfire near Pender Harbour

On Tuesday morning, the Sunshine Coast Regional District issued the evacuation alert for properties along Cecil Hill Road in Pender Harbour.

Residents are being told to be ready to leave home with 10 minutes notice, should an evacuation order be issued. The district is also preparing to establish regional emergency reception centres.

Sunshine Coast Regional District

Locals are also being advised to listen to 91.7 Coast FM for emergency information and instructions.

Three helicopters, air tankers and a ground grew are attacking the fire, with support from the local Pender Harbour Fire Department.

The fire, which is believed to have been human-caused, is burning in a steep, forested area.

Meanwhile, crews have managed to contain the human-caused Strip Creek wildfire on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Smoke from the Strip Creek wildfire along the Sea to Sky highway was visible from Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

Jordan Armstrong / Global News

However, lanes on Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay will remain closed for several days as crews work to extinguish the fire completely.

The RCMP is advising drivers to expect 45 minute waits and be patient.

Smoke from that fire has drifted far enough south to be visible from Metro Vancouver, however a spokesperson for the region said that air quality levels remained below threshold levels on Tuesday.

