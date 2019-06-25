Evacuation alert issued for 7 Sunshine Coast homes due to Cecil Road wildfire

Seven homes have been placed under an evacuation alert on the Sunshine Coat due to an out-of-control wildfire.

The five-hectare Cecil Hill fire is burning above Madiera Park just outside of Pender Harbour, and was spotted around 5 p.m. on Monday.

They know how to fight fires in BC, Canada

Pender Harbour Fire

On Tuesday morning, the Sunshine Coast Regional District issued the evacuation alert for properties along Cecil Hill Road in Pender Harbour.

Residents are being told to be ready to leave home with 10 minutes notice, should an evacuation order be issued. The district is also preparing to establish regional emergency reception centres.

Locals are also being advised to listen to 91.7 Coast FM for emergency information and instructions.

Three helicopters, air tankers and a ground grew are attacking the fire, with support from the local Pender Harbour Fire Department.

The fire, which is believed to have been human-caused, is burning in a steep, forested area.

Meanwhile, crews have managed to contain the human-caused Strip Creek wildfire on the Sea to Sky Highway.

However, lanes on Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay will remain closed for several days as crews work to extinguish the fire completely.

The RCMP is advising drivers to expect 45 minute waits and be patient.

Smoke from that fire has drifted far enough south to be visible from Metro Vancouver, however a spokesperson for the region said that air quality levels remained below threshold levels on Tuesday.