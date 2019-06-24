Crews respond to new wildfire near Pender Harbour

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to the Sunshine Coast Monday evening to tackle a new fire near Pender Harbour.

The fire is burning on a ridge above Maderia Park.

Pender Harbour Fire Chief Don Murray said the fire was first spotted around 5 p.m., and that it was burning “well above” any homes.

“But there are some radio towers up at the top of the hill making its way towards them,” he said.

Murray said three BC Wildfire Service helicopters were on scene, and two air tankers had been deployed.

Photos and video from the scene show a plume of smoke rising above the ridge, while helicopter crews used buckets to dump water on the flames.

It was not immediately clear how big the fire was, nor what caused it.

More to come…