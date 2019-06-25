Crime
June 25, 2019 4:57 pm

Peel police constable facing charges of assault, mischief

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A police force west of Toronto says it’s laid criminal charges against a nine-year member of the service.

Peel Regional Police says it began looking into an unknown allegation against Const. Dawid Chilicki on Monday, but did not provide any details.

The force says Chilicki was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

“We take these allegations very seriously. Once the complaint was received through the Professional Standards Bureau, I ordered an investigation into the conduct of the officer” said Chief Chris McCord.

He faces one charge each of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Chilicki appeared in a Brampton, Ont. courtroom today to face the charges.

