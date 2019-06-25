Peel police constable facing charges of assault, mischief

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A police force west of Toronto says it’s laid criminal charges against a nine-year member of the service.

Peel Regional Police says it began looking into an unknown allegation against Const. Dawid Chilicki on Monday, but did not provide any details.

The force says Chilicki was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

READ MORE: Peel Region looking to reach out to police officers in Quebec affected by secularism law

“We take these allegations very seriously. Once the complaint was received through the Professional Standards Bureau, I ordered an investigation into the conduct of the officer” said Chief Chris McCord.

He faces one charge each of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Chilicki appeared in a Brampton, Ont. courtroom today to face the charges.