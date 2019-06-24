Peel Region looking to reach out to police officers in Quebec affected by secularism law

The mayor of Brampton hopes to lure police officers and would-be police officers from Quebec to Peel region in the wake of the secularism law in that province.

In an interview with Global News, Patrick Brown called Bill 21 “an offence to diversity and multiculturalism” and says his city is hoping to join the fight to stay the Quebec law that will ban Jews, Muslims, Sikhs and others who wear symbols of their faith from pursuing careers in numerous public sector jobs.

Last week, Mayor Brown was part of a unanimous vote at Peel Police Services Board to invite Quebec residents affected by the new legislation to apply for a career with Peel Regional Police and to advertise in that province promoting careers in Policing in Peel.

On Wednesday, at a special Brampton City Council meeting, two more motions will be tabled. One asking Brampton Fire and Emergency services to also advertise in Quebec promoting career opportunities in Brampton. The other motion: to join the legal challenge initiated by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Brown said, “I have always viewed Brampton and Peel Region as ground zero for multiculturalism. If we’re not going to stand up for diversity, then who’s going to?”

Brown says Peel Region will welcome anyone from Quebec who has been turned away from a job in the public sector due to their faith.

Brown says the Peel Police and Brampton Fire and Emergency Services (if the motion passes) will place ads in Quebec.

“If there is an officer who has lost their employment, whether they wear a Turban, have a hijab, a cross, for any reason due to their faith, out of our commitment out of freedom to religion, we’re placing an ad that all those people that have been turned away in Quebec apply in Peel and that we’re an inclusive force, we’re an inclusive part of the country and we welcome all.”

Ron Chatha, the vice chair of the Peel Police Services Board who tabled the motion for Peel Regional Police to advertise in Quebec says the ads have yet to start airing and running in that province.

“There is some light of hope in the region of Peel for these people (in Quebec),” Chatha said.

He added he is worried about the state of mind of Quebec families involved in the public sector and called what they’re doing in Peel “Canadian”.