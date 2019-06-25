Toronto police evacuating High Park after man spotted with gun

Toronto police say they are evacuating High Park after a man was seen with a gun near Colborne Lodge on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to reports of an armed man in the park just before 4 p.m.

A spokesperson said officers arrived on scene and saw a man with a handgun. He then fled into a wooded area.

Officers are searching the park.

Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the park while the investigation is underway.

There are no reports of injuries.

– no reports of injuries at this point@TPS11Div #GO1180217^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 25, 2019