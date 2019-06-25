Toronto police evacuating High Park after man spotted with gun
Toronto police say they are evacuating High Park after a man was seen with a gun near Colborne Lodge on Tuesday.
Police said officers responded to reports of an armed man in the park just before 4 p.m.
A spokesperson said officers arrived on scene and saw a man with a handgun. He then fled into a wooded area.
Officers are searching the park.
Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the park while the investigation is underway.
There are no reports of injuries.
