Winnipeg police fatally shoot man during domestic call

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A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot by Winnipeg police during a domestic call early Friday morning.

Public Information Officer Const. Stephen Spencer told reporters the shooting took place at 1:34 a.m. Friday as officers responded to a domestic call at a home on Morrow Avenue, near St. Anne’s Road.

Officers were informed the man, who was known to police, was acting violent and armed with a weapon, Spencer said.

Winnipeg police Chief Gene Bowers confirmed multiple children were present, but it’s unclear what they witnessed during the shooting, he said.

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When officers entered the home six minutes before the shooting occurred, police said the man was armed and involved in a scuffle with the police before he was shot by a WPS officer.

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Spencer said following the shooting, officers immediately provided emergency medical care before he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Bowers couldn’t confirm how many shots were fired by police.

“This is not an easy encounter to go through, and it will impact everyone for many years to come,” he said, adding he only has “limited details” on the shooting due to its recency.

“Our officers do not come to work at the start of our day planning to take a life. It is the last thing they ever want to do, but sometimes it’s the sad reality.”

He said the officers involved are out of the workplace and are receiving support, and the police are working to ensure the people present, including the kids, also have access to resources.

One of the officers at the scene was wearing a body camera, according to Spencer. The officer-involved shooting investigation is now in the hands of the province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

WPS is also in touch with Indigenous leadership, including Grand Chief Kyra Wilson of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs and Grand Chief Garrisson Settee of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation – as the man who was shot belonged to the Indigenous community.