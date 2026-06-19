Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged, accused of travelling to Nashville to have sex with minor: FBI

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premiers call on Ottawa to restore mandatory child pornography sentences'
Premiers call on Ottawa to restore mandatory child pornography sentences
WATCH: Premiers call on Ottawa to restore mandatory child pornography sentences – Nov 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Canadian man is facing charges after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges he travelled from Ottawa to Nashville with the intent of having sex with a minor.

Investigators alleged a 44-year-old Canadian man used online messaging apps to communicate with an undercover officer between May 6 and June 16. The suspect allegedly relayed his intention of engaging in sexual acts with a purported minor.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators alleged the suspect also distributed sexual abuse materials and made sexually explicit statements.

On Monday, the suspect travelled from Ottawa to Nashville. He was arrested at the Nashville International Airport.

He has been charged with distribution of child pornography and attempted online enticement of a minor.

The FBI said the charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years if convicted.

Story continues below advertisement

“To child predators who think you are anonymously preying upon vulnerable, innocent children through online applications, know that there’s a good chance the FBI is on the other end,” special agent in charge Olivia Olson said in a press release. “While this one perpetrator has been caught, the FBI will continue fighting every day to protect America’s children from those who seek to exploit them.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices