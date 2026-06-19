Man charged, accused of travelling to Nashville to have sex with minor: FBI

A Canadian man is facing charges after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges he travelled from Ottawa to Nashville with the intent of having sex with a minor.
Investigators alleged a 44-year-old Canadian man used online messaging apps to communicate with an undercover officer between May 6 and June 16. The suspect allegedly relayed his intention of engaging in sexual acts with a purported minor.
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Investigators alleged the suspect also distributed sexual abuse materials and made sexually explicit statements.
On Monday, the suspect travelled from Ottawa to Nashville. He was arrested at the Nashville International Airport.
He has been charged with distribution of child pornography and attempted online enticement of a minor.
The FBI said the charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years if convicted.
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“To child predators who think you are anonymously preying upon vulnerable, innocent children through online applications, know that there’s a good chance the FBI is on the other end,” special agent in charge Olivia Olson said in a press release. “While this one perpetrator has been caught, the FBI will continue fighting every day to protect America’s children from those who seek to exploit them.”
The investigation is ongoing.
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