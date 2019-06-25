Canada
June 25, 2019 12:39 pm

Man in critical condition after being electrocuted on work site in Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he suffered an electric shock while working at a site in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call about an industrial accident in the area of Fort York Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:30 a.m.

The man was transported to hospital without vital signs.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

