Man in critical condition after being electrocuted on work site in Toronto

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he suffered an electric shock while working at a site in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call about an industrial accident in the area of Fort York Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:30 a.m.

The man was transported to hospital without vital signs.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

