Man in critical condition after being electrocuted on work site in Toronto
A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he suffered an electric shock while working at a site in downtown Toronto.
Emergency crews responded to a call about an industrial accident in the area of Fort York Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:30 a.m.
The man was transported to hospital without vital signs.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
