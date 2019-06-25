Mid-week markets kick off in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday

If you haven’t had a chance to ride the new ION LRT vehicles, Wednesday might be an opportune day to take a trip to downtown Kitchener.

The first mid-week market will run this Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kitchener Market.

READ MORE: Half of neighbourhoods in Kitchener-Waterloo housing market unaffordable: study

“This is something we’re very excited about,” Kim Feere, manager of the Kitchener Market, said.

“When we asked people what they wanted to see here, a second-day market was definitely high on the list. So we decided to make it into a party and invite the whole community!”

The city is testing a mid-week market over the next four Wednesdays to gauge its popularity.

It will be complete with live music, a licensed area, chef demos, DIY classes for all ages, and kids activities.

READ MORE: Kitchener moves to cut number of payday loan companies within city

The food court will also be open for business and while not all vendors will be open on Wednesday, the 20 who will be will still offer produce, meat and dairy items along with flowers that regular visitors to the market have come to expect.

On Wednesday, a new mural will also be launched on Eby Street called “Market Walk”, created by Nicole Beno.