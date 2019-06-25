Wait, There’s More podcast: How Canada’s legal weed can get you banned from the U.S.

Canada legalized weed last October, yet cannabis possession remains a federal crime in the U.S.

That can spell trouble for Canadians who want to cross the border but who have marijuana possession convictions from years past.

There’s the story of Mark. Back in the winter of 1982, he was arrested for marijuana possession in his late teens. He pleaded guilty in court, received a conditional discharge and went on with the rest of his life.

That is, until last May. While crossing the border with his wife, he was pulled over and interrogated about his arrest from 37 years ago. He’s now banned from crossing the U.S. border.

On Tuesday’s episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Global News reporter Patrick Cain about how stories like Mark’s can come about as well as with immigration lawyer Heather Segal about why these cases might be happening.

