Bridgewater man facing child pornography allegations now charged with voyeurism

A 31-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.S., who is already facing child pornography charges, has now been charged with three counts of voyeurism.

Brandon Larkin was arrested on June 4 in connection with a child pornography investigation that began back in September.

Police say they searched a home on Oct. 23 as part of the investigation, where they seized several electronic devices and media storage devices.

The electronic and media storage devices were analyzed, and according to police, they showed “images and videos of child pornography and voyeurism.”

Larkin was released the day after his arrest on a promise to appear at Bridgewater Justice Centre on July 3.

But in a news release from the Bridgewater Police Service on Tuesday, police said they were able to identify three females who were photographed and videotaped in circumstances where they had an expectation of privacy.

Police say Larkin knows the victims, and that the alleged offences occurred inside residences from 2012 to 2015

Larkin was arrested again on Wednesday for the new offences.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-543-2464.