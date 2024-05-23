B.C. man, 96, has only set of wheels stolen as thief pilfers e-bike

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a heartless theft, police in Grand Forks, B.C., say a senior who’s nearing 100 is now without wheels after someone pilfered his electric bike.

RCMP the bike, which was locked up and valued at $3,000, was stolen during the weekend, sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“The bike was locked at the front entrance to the building in their bike rack, but the thief cut the lock and damaged the bike rack in order to steal the e-bike,” said police.

The bike belonged to Willard Trainor, a 96-year-old in a seniors community.

The bike is a red Giant Momentum E-Plus model, and the public is asked to watch for it.

“It’s disturbing on so many levels that someone would knowingly enter a senior community living residence and deprive a senior of his mode of transportation,” said detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“Mr. Trainor lost more than his bike; he lost his mobility and some measure of trust.”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they’re asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.