Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man, 96, has only set of wheels stolen as thief pilfers e-bike

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 7:33 pm
1 min read
Willard Trainor next to the bike rack where his locked-up e-bike was stolen.
Willard Trainor next to the bike rack where his locked-up e-bike was stolen. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calling it a heartless theft, police in Grand Forks, B.C., say a senior who’s nearing 100 is now without wheels after someone pilfered his electric bike.

RCMP the bike, which was locked up and valued at $3,000, was stolen during the weekend, sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“The bike was locked at the front entrance to the building in their bike rack, but the thief cut the lock and damaged the bike rack in order to steal the e-bike,” said police.

Click to play video: 'Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna'
Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna

The bike belonged to Willard Trainor, a 96-year-old in a seniors community.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The bike is a red Giant Momentum E-Plus model, and the public is asked to watch for it.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It’s disturbing on so many levels that someone would knowingly enter a senior community living residence and deprive a senior of his mode of transportation,” said detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“Mr. Trainor lost more than his bike; he lost his mobility and some measure of trust.”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they’re asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices