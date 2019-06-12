Woman arrested after threatening to shoot witnesses to driving crime: Bridgewater police

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot local residents who witnessed her driving erratically in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Bridgewater Police Service says they received several calls just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday of a blue Honda Civic was driving aggressively on Marie Avenue.

READ MORE: Three men facing charges following altercation in Little Harbour, N.S., related to local lobster fisheries

Police say the women in the car got into an argument with residents on the street, and “threatened to retrieve a firearm and shoot the witnesses.”

The women heard sirens and then fled in the car towards Pine Street, according to police.

Officers were able to pull the vehicle over on William Hebb Road, about 25 kilometres southwest of Pine Street.

Both women in the vehicle were arrested for uttering threats. The vehicle was also seized and searched, but no firearm was found.

Only one of the women will be charged with uttering threats and multiple Motor Vehicle Act offences. She was later released.

READ MORE: Loose exercise ball causes 4-vehicle crash on Washmill Lake Road

The woman, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

The other woman was released without charges.