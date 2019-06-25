Peterborough man asleep at intersection charged with impaired driving: police
A Peterborough man faces several charges including impaired driving after police say they discovered him asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at an intersection.
On June 8 around 5 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Cameron Street and Monaghan Road. Witnesses reported the driver was asleep at the wheel.
Officers located a vehicle still running and allege the driver was asleep inside at the steering wheel. Officers woke him up and detected an odour of alcohol, according to police.
Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.
Jordan Chisholm, 31, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired
- Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
- Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- Class G1 licence holder drive at an unlawful hour
- Novice driver – blood-alcohol concentration above zero
- Failure to have insurance card
He received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 2.
