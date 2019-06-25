Peterborough man asleep at intersection charged with impaired driving: police

A Peterborough man faces several charges including impaired driving after police say they discovered him asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at an intersection.

On June 8 around 5 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Cameron Street and Monaghan Road. Witnesses reported the driver was asleep at the wheel.

Officers located a vehicle still running and allege the driver was asleep inside at the steering wheel. Officers woke him up and detected an odour of alcohol, according to police.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

Jordan Chisholm, 31, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver

Class G1 licence holder drive at an unlawful hour

Novice driver – blood-alcohol concentration above zero

Failure to have insurance card

He received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 2.

