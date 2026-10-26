Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia woman targeted in swatting incident after suspected bank scam: RCMP

By Staff Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 3:56 pm
2 min read
FILE - RCMP say the Nova Scotia woman received a call from someone claiming to be from her bank, who wanted her to download an app on her phone.
FILE - RCMP say the Nova Scotia woman received a call from someone claiming to be from her bank, who wanted her to download an app on her phone. File / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia woman who was the victim of a “swatting” incident after she refused to follow instructions from an alleged fraudster, who claimed to be from her bank, says she’s still terrified.

Swatting involves people making false reports in order to prompt a significant police response.

“You’re looking over your shoulder all the time,” said Lynn Clark Colpitts. “My anxiety’s through the roof.”

Clark Colpitts says she received a call Friday from a woman who claimed to be from her bank’s fraud department, saying someone had applied for a credit card in her name.

She says she told the caller she hadn’t applied for a credit card. At this point, the caller told Clark Colpitts to download an app on her phone.

Clark Colpitts, who is a realtor, says she even added her company’s IT support employee to a three-way call to check whether this was a scam.

Story continues below advertisement

She says IT support advised her to call her own bank independently. When Clark Colpitts told the caller that she wouldn’t be downloading the app and would call her bank herself, she says the caller became angry and threatened her.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“She just went crazy and just started calling me names and I hung up and then 20 minutes later called me back and told me she had a surprise for me outside,” she said.

She says when she looked outside, she was shocked to see heavily-armed police officers in her yard and on the street.

In a Monday release, Colchester County District RCMP said they received information from Truro Police Service on Friday that a woman was being held hostage by three armed people at a residence in Lower Truro.

“RCMP and Truro Police Service officers responded immediately and located the woman safe at the home,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Experts weigh in on the dangers of swatting'
Experts weigh in on the dangers of swatting

RCMP say the incident highlights how far scammers are willing to go when their schemes are “challenged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police commended the victim for taking the time to verify the information from the caller that claimed to be from her bank, and encouraged others to do the same if they suspect fraud.

RCMP say the investigation into this case is ongoing.

Clark Colpitts says she’s still receiving threatening messages that she describes as “relentless.” She wrote about her situation in a Facebook post and says she wants to warn others.

“Hang up on people that tell you that they’re from the fraud department,” she said. “Just hang up. Don’t answer phone numbers that you’re not aware of.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Cyber Safety Tips'
Consumer Matters: Cyber Safety Tips

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices