OPP lay impaired driving charges in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County issued several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Friday, Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hillside Drive in the hamlet of Burnt River, about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay police said. Police allege the driver left the scene. He was located at a nearby residence.

Stefan Mailey, 41, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, driving without insurance, failure to report an accident and failure to report damage to property.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 1.

On Saturday, OPP responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Highway 35 near River Road, a few kilometres south of Lindsay, police said. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Uthit Chaichom, 46, of Lindsay, was charged with driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 1.

Northumberland County

On Friday around 7 p.m., police said Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a driver struggling to back up a Jeep towing a utility trailer at an address on William Street in Colborne in Cramahe Township, just east of Cobourg.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. David Russell, 69, of Cramahe Township, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 31.

On Sunday around 2 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Grand Road and Raglan Street in the town of Campbellford and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. A roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered, resulting in a “fail,” OPP said.

The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Zackary Cormier, 22, of Trent Hills, was charged with driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 31.

