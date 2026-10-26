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Crime

Man accused in fatal Saskatchewan highway shooting to stand trial

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 4:27 pm
1 min read
Tanya Myers, 44, was killed in a highway shooting in September of 2025. View image in full screen
Tanya Myers, 44, was killed in a highway shooting in September of 2025. Saskatchewan RCMP
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A man accused of a September 2025 highway shooting near Weyburn will stand trial for murder.

A judge ruled on Friday there is enough evidence for Chris Fahlman to go to trial on a second-degree murder charge, after a preliminary hearing in Weyburn provincial court.

Fahlman was charged with second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm in a reckless manner in connection with the death of 44-year-old Tanya Myers.

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Myers was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle along Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask., when a bullet struck her on Sept. 12, 2025, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP. She later died of her injuries.

Her family remembered her as being “an amazing energy healer and animal lover, with a special fondness for cats,” in a statement issued through the RCMP following her death.

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A second vehicle was also hit by a bullet, but the occupant was not injured, police said.

Fahlman was arrested last November. He applied for bail, but his request was denied in July.

The preliminary inquiry is not a finding of guilt or innocence, but a test on whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

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