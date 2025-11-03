Man charged in fatal shooting at SUV

Send this page to someone via email

WEYBURN – Police in Saskatchewan say a man has been charged in a September shooting on a stretch of highway that claimed the life of Tanya Myers, a passenger in an SUV.

RCMP say in a news release that 44-year-old Myers was in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling on Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask., on Sept. 12.

Andrea Morrice, who was driving the SUV, told The Canadian Press last month that she and Myers were returning home from a trip to Regina when she heard a loud bang and looked over to see her friend leaning forward and grabbing her chest.

Morrice called 911, unsure if her friend had actually been shot, and paramedics arrived shortly after and found Myers without a pulse.

Chris Fahlman, 42, of Regina, is charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

Fahlman is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.

Morrice said in an interview that Myers lived on a farm just outside the city with her mother. The friends had spent the day at a psychic fair in Regina.

Morrice recalled her friend saying, “It feels like I’ve been shot,” and when paramedics pulled her from the Ford Explorer, there was a tiny spot of blood right around Myers’ left shoulder blade.

Morrice said there was a bullet hole in the back of her SUV, another in the middle passenger seat, and another through the seat Myers sat in.

RCMP have said a second vehicle was damaged by a gunshot that night.

Jaime Wawro said she was driving behind Morrice. She recalled hearing two loud bangs. RCMP took her vehicle, later telling her she had a bullet in her tire, she said.

Police have said they will be available for a media availability about the case on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2025.