Party leaders join Fête Nationale celebrations

The main federal party leaders are in Quebec today to celebrate the Fête Nationale, also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his day in east-end Montreal, where he attended a local celebration with his family.

Trudeau posed for photos and plunked down at picnic tables, and shook hands with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who was at the same gathering.

Later, he’ll attend another gathering in his home riding of Papineau.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also in Montreal, where he is expected to attend several local celebrations.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a video message that he was also spending the weekend in the province, where his agenda included stops in the Quebec City area and a candidate announcement in Sherbrooke.