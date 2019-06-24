Fête nationale: Events planned all day across Quebec

Quebecers across the province will be celebrating la Fête nationale Monday, with large-scale events planned in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Rimouski and more.

La Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste (SSJB) announced that a delegation of francophones from Ontario will open the festivities on Saint-Denis Street in Montreal.

The organization spoke out against recent cuts to French-language services imposed by the Ontario government.

Franco-Ontarian singer-songwriter Damien Robitaille, who performed Sunday night in Quebec City, also urged Quebecers not to let francophones from other provinces struggle to survive.

He urged Quebecers to continue to share their French culture.

To celebrate the Quebec holiday, Premier François Legault is attending a morning brunch in Charlemagne, in the Lanaudière region, before heading to a reception at the Société des arts technologiques (SAT) in Montreal and ending his day at a celebration in Repentigny.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is celebrating at Parc Saint-Jean-Baptiste, in Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal’s east end before heading to his riding, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension for the evening.

In Laval, a concert at the Centre de la nature will feature local stars like Marie-Mai, Paul Piché, Hubert Lenoir and Loud.

A show featuring singer Andréanne A. Malette is also planned for Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, which was devastated by spring floods.

The concert, at the municipal park on Laurin Street, will be followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.