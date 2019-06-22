Your guide to what’s open and what’s closed for the Fête nationale

The long weekend for the Fête nationale is here.

Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Services:

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed on Monday. 311 services will be open, however.

Recycling and garbage collection will run as usual for most of the city besides Outremont, Anjou and Lasalle.

Street parking signs and meters will operate according to their normal schedule.

Canada Post offices and banks will be closed.

The municipal courthouse on Gosford Sreet will be closed.

Public venues:

The Botanical Gardens, the Insectarium, the Planetarium and the Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archeology and History will be open. Ecocentres will be closed both Sunday and Monday. The Biodôme and Insectarium will remain closed due to ongoing renovations.

Public libraries, cultural venues, arenas, sports centers and pools will be open according to schedules set by their respective boroughs.

The Complexe Sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed.

Shopping:

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland shopping malls will be closed. Most supermarket chains will also be closed.

Public markets will be open, however. They will operate according to their normal schedule.

All SAQ stores will operate according to their regular hours on Sunday but will be closed on Monday.

Transport:

STM buses will run on their holiday schedules on Monday.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will run according to their Sunday schedules on Monday.

Commuter trains to Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jerome will operate according to their Sunday schedule on Monday. The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac, Masacouche and Deux-Montagnes lines will not be in service at all.

