Canada
June 24, 2019 12:55 pm

East-end Montreal Tim Hortons goes blue to celebrate Fête nationale

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Have you ever seen a Tim Hortons that looked quite like this?

Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
To celebrate Quebec’s Fête nationale, one Tim Hortons in Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal’s east end was completely redecorated.

It’s just one of many celebrations across the province to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste, including large-scale events in in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Rimouski and more.

Activities at the Tim Hortons include face painting and musical performances.

Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Quebecers can flock to the location, at 12775 Sherbrooke Street East, until 2 p.m.

To complete the Québécois experience, café-goers are also being treated to musical performances throughout the day.

Quebecers are seeing blue at this Tim Hortons.

Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

