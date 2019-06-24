East-end Montreal Tim Hortons goes blue to celebrate Fête nationale
Have you ever seen a Tim Hortons that looked quite like this?
To celebrate Quebec’s Fête nationale, one Tim Hortons in Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal’s east end was completely redecorated.
It’s just one of many celebrations across the province to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste, including large-scale events in in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Rimouski and more.
Quebecers can flock to the location, at 12775 Sherbrooke Street East, until 2 p.m.
To complete the Québécois experience, café-goers are also being treated to musical performances throughout the day.
