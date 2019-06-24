East-end Montreal Tim Hortons goes blue to celebrate Fête nationale

Have you ever seen a Tim Hortons that looked quite like this?

To celebrate Quebec’s Fête nationale, one Tim Hortons in Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal’s east end was completely redecorated.

Overnight this Tim Hortons in Montreal’s East End turned #stjeanbaptiste Blue. Festive cups and doughnuts can be found across Quebec but this is the only restaurant in the province to be transformed for a 24hr period.#blue pic.twitter.com/b7zpGqXl5Q — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 24, 2019

It’s just one of many celebrations across the province to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste, including large-scale events in in Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Rimouski and more.

Quebecers can flock to the location, at 12775 Sherbrooke Street East, until 2 p.m.

To complete the Québécois experience, café-goers are also being treated to musical performances throughout the day.