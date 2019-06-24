Clandestine garage drug lab bust in Old Strathcona has police searching for suspect

Edmonton police have released a photo in hopes it will help them find a person of interest in connection with a clandestine drug-processing and packaging lab in south Edmonton.

On Thursday, June 20, police were called to a home near 85 Avenue and 107 Street in Old Strathcona. Officers arrived to find what appeared to be an illegal drug-processing lab in a detached garage.

Police said a large quantity — approximately one kilogram — of butyrylfentanyl and morphine were found inside the garage, along with a grape drink liquid and various drug-processing equipment.

According to drugbank.ca, butyrylfentanyl is a potent, short-acting synthetic opioid analgesic drug — an analog of fentanyl with around one quarter of its potency. Fentanyl is about 100 times stronger than morphine.

Investigators believe a man had rented the residential detached garage and transformed it into a clandestine lab.

“It’s imperative to do your homework as a landlord,” EPS clan lab response team Sgt. Guy Pilon said. “Check out your renter’s references. If you don’t, you may be inadvertently inviting criminals to set up shop on your property.”

Police released a photo of a person of interest in connection to this clan lab operation. Anyone who can identify him or knows more about the clan lab is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

