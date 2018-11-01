Charges laid after south Edmonton condo used as ‘drug stash pad’ to convert cocaine into crack: police

An Edmonton couple has been charged after more than $100,000 in drugs and a vehicle with “sophisticated hidden compartments” were seized from two south side properties late last month.
Police said an extensive investigation led members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit to a condominium in the Ellerslie neighbourhood, near Edwards Drive and 91 Street.
The condo, as well as a home in southwest Edmonton, were searched on Oct. 25. Police seized the following items from the two properties:
The total value of the drugs is about $127,000, police said in a media release Thursday afternoon.
Police believe the condo was being used as a drug “stash pad” to convert cocaine into crack. The condo was unfurnished and unoccupied, police said.
Brandon Tran, 21, and Jasmine Rosario Ng, 21, of Edmonton, have both been charged.
Tran is charged with:
Rosario Ng is charged with:
