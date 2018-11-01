Charges laid after south Edmonton condo used as ‘drug stash pad’ to convert cocaine into crack: police

An Edmonton couple has been charged after more than $100,000 in drugs and a vehicle with “sophisticated hidden compartments” were seized from two south side properties late last month.

Police said an extensive investigation led members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit to a condominium in the Ellerslie neighbourhood, near Edwards Drive and 91 Street.

The condo, as well as a home in southwest Edmonton, were searched on Oct. 25. Police seized the following items from the two properties:

862 grams of cocaine

407.9 grams of crack cocaine

1,009 grams of methamphetamine

9,453 grams of buffing agent

$9,300 cash

Drug manufacturing equipment

Honda Ridgeline with two sophisticated hidden compartments

Watch below: In January 2017, Edmonton police showcased the intricate work it takes to open a sophisticated hidden compartment inside a pickup truck seized in a drug investigation.

The total value of the drugs is about $127,000, police said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the condo was being used as a drug “stash pad” to convert cocaine into crack. The condo was unfurnished and unoccupied, police said.

Brandon Tran, 21, and Jasmine Rosario Ng, 21, of Edmonton, have both been charged.

Tran is charged with:

Possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x4)

Producing a controlled substance

Possessing a controlled substance

Proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000

Breach of recognizance (x 2)

Rosario Ng is charged with:

Possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 4)

Producing a controlled substance

Possessing a controlled substance

Proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000