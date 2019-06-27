OurYQR Weekend: June 28-July 1

There’s a jam-packed schedule for Canada Day celebrations in Regina including multicultural performances, the Plywood Cup and more exciting events!

For more things happening around town be sure to check out our featured events or visit the events section.

Water Lantern Festival

One of the most magical nights of the year is coming to Regina as the Water Lantern Festival prepares to illuminate the night skies.

When: June 29, 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Albert Street Promenade – 2798 Albert St., Regina.

Tickets: Online

Regina Canada Day Celebrations

Celebrate Canada Day in the Queen City with a strong man competition, multicultural performances, fireworks, and more activities in Wascana Park.

When: July 1 (all day)

Where: Wascana Park, Regina.

Details: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

ParkArt

The Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery presents ParkArt featuring works by artists from across Saskatchewan and beyond.

When: July 1, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Cresent Park – 461 Langdon Cres., Moose Jaw, Sask.

Details: Website

Plywood Cup

Build a boat and race it across Wascana Lake at the 15th annual Plywood Cup on Canada Day.

When: July 1, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Wascana Park, Regina.

Register: Online

For more information on our featured events, visit Global News and follow us on Facebook at Global Regina News.