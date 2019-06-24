Canada Rocks Rolling Stones show: All the rules you need to know

This Saturday, June 29, the Rolling Stones will make their highly-anticipated return to Canada at the 71,000-plus capacity Burl’s Creek event ground in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

The British rock legends are coming to town with Sloan, the Beaches, the Glorious Sons and various other bands in promotion of their critically acclaimed No Filter tour. The most recent leg of the run kicked off in Chicago, Ill., last Friday.

It was the first time frontman Mick Jagger took the stage since having heart valve replacement surgery in April.

If you have a ticket to the long-awaited Canada Rocks With The Rolling Stones gig — or still plan on getting one — there are a few things you should be aware of in advance. Here’s what you need to know:

1. No Smoking

That’s right. Although marijuana is now legal in Canada, Burl’s Creek is following the Smoke-Free Ontario Act for public space, meaning no designated smoking areas whatsoever, even for cigarettes.

2. Bag policy

Taking a page from the book of Ariana Grande and her ongoing Sweetener tour, the Rolling Stones are enforcing a strict clear bag policy throughout the North American No Filter tour.

Fans are encouraged not to bring any type of bag to the show, but are permitted to carry bags of the following styles and sizes:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches in size.

Small clutch bags (4.5 inches by 6.5 inches).

One gallon (10-inch) clear plastic re-sealable/Ziploc bag(s).

Medical exceptions will be made after proper declaration or inspection.

3. It’s a cash-free event

The Burl’s Creek event ground will be 100 per cent cashless. Parking, merch and food can be paid for with credit and debit only. ATMs will not be present on-site.

4. Prohibited items

Coolers of any size are restricted, as well as outside food or drink. No megaphones, air horns, fireworks or laser pointers will be permitted.

No umbrellas, selfie sticks, chairs, animals, illegal substances/drugs or weapons will be allowed on the premises either.

Once again, opaque bags or containers larger than a clutch purse are not prohibited, and absolutely no professional cameras, audio recording equipment, drones, etc.

5. Shuttle buses are available

For those who do not drive or are unsure on how to reach the venue, Burl’s Creek has partnered with Bus.com to offer a shuttle bus service from Barrie, Hamilton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Toronto, Niagara Falls, Montreal, Oakville, Oshawa, Burlington, and many more locations for a reliable ride to and from the show.

6. Times

Camping — 7 a.m.

Box office opens — 9 a.m.

Day parking — 11 a.m.

Doors open — 2 p.m.

Showtimes — 2:45 p.m.

Canada Rocks With The Rolling Stones is an all ages event. Children under two years old are permitted free entry with a guardian. Proof of age is required at the doors.

According to Republic Live’s founding partner, Eva, Dunford, “All procedures have been requested by the Rolling Stones, including the clear bag policy.”

Complete details, including food vendor list, camping and parking information, etc. are available through the Burl’s Creek website.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to see the Rolling Stones are in luck as tickets for the show at Burl’s Creek are still available through Ticketmaster, as are add-on camping options, including tents and RV camping spots.

Further ticket information and tour details can be found on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

Rescheduled No Filter 2019 tour dates

** Oro-Medonte gig has been bolded **

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 29 — Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

July 3 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 7 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 1 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

Aug. 22 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

