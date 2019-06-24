NSLC cannabis stores to sell cannabis edibles, extracts

NSLC stores will be the go-to legal retailer for cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals in Nova Scotia, the province’s finance minister announced on Monday.

Karen Casey, who is responsible for the NSLC, says Nova Scotians shouldn’t expect any of the products to be in stores any earlier than Dec. 16.

Casey’s announcement expands the NSLC’s mandate to include the products, which will become legal on Oct. 17.

“The NSLC has done a good job in preparing and implementing our new retail model as recreational cannabis was legalized across Canada,” said Casey.

Greg Hughes, president and CEO of the NSLC, said preparations for the sale of edibles and extracts will begin immediately.