Police looking for man who allegedly robbed someone outside Kingston library
Kingston police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole property from a person outside a Kingston library and then threatened him with a gun.
On Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Kingston police were called to the library on Gardiners Road near the Cataraqui Centre to respond to a robbery.
Const. Ash Gutheinz, media relations officer with Kingston police, said the suspect stole property from a man outside the library after threatening to harm to him.
Gutheinz said that after the robbery the victim chased after the suspect, who then brandished a firearm at him.
The victim then stopped pursuing the man and called police.
Gutheinz said the investigation is still ongoing.
