Police looking for man who allegedly robbed someone outside Kingston library

Kingston police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole property from a person outside a Kingston library and then threatened him with a gun.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Kingston police were called to the library on Gardiners Road near the Cataraqui Centre to respond to a robbery.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest bank robbery suspect 16 years after the fact

Const. Ash Gutheinz, media relations officer with Kingston police, said the suspect stole property from a man outside the library after threatening to harm to him.

Gutheinz said that after the robbery the victim chased after the suspect, who then brandished a firearm at him.

The victim then stopped pursuing the man and called police.

READ MORE: Man accused of threatening to shoot Kingston store employee after theft, police say

Gutheinz said the investigation is still ongoing.