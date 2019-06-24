Crime
June 24, 2019 11:40 am

Police looking for man who allegedly robbed someone outside Kingston library

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are still looking for a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a victim with a firearm.

Global News File
A A

Kingston police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole property from a person outside a Kingston library and then threatened him with a gun.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Kingston police were called to the library on Gardiners Road near the Cataraqui Centre to respond to a robbery.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest bank robbery suspect 16 years after the fact

Const. Ash Gutheinz, media relations officer with Kingston police, said the suspect stole property from a man outside the library after threatening to harm to him.

Gutheinz said that after the robbery the victim chased after the suspect, who then brandished a firearm at him.

The victim then stopped pursuing the man and called police.

READ MORE: Man accused of threatening to shoot Kingston store employee after theft, police say

Gutheinz said the investigation is still ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Kingston
gardiners road library
Kingston Police
Kingston Police crime
Library robbery
robbery Cataraqui Centre
robbery library gardiners road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.