Alex Chiarella wins Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open

American Alex Chiarella finished 20 under par to win Lethbridge’s Paradise Canyon Open and take home $36,000 on Sunday afternoon.

Rain did put a bit of a damper on the tournament, delaying the final round, but the sun finally came out, with players eager to get out on the green.

Chiarella, 25, kept the lead throughout most of the day. In second was fellow American Travis Trace, finishing 19 under par. Canadian Jared Du Toit finished in 11th place at 14 under par.

“Pretty much when Travis missed that put, I know I needed just two puts from 10 feet,” Chiarella said. “Lined it up nice and close tapped it in and, yeah, just overwhelmed with emotion.”

This is the second year the tournament has been held in Lethbridge.

“Last year was a great way to kick it off. For a tournament in its inaugural season to gain so much momentum and bring it into 2019 and to see the success again, it’s great to have an event like this in Lethbridge,” said Brendan Stasiewich, media official for the Mackenzie PGA Tour Canada.