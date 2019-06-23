Brandon Police seize 9 ounces of meth in weekend drug bust
A police chase in Brandon resulted in a large quantity of drugs being seized over the weekend.
Police attempted to pull over a vehicle just before midnight Saturday because the plates turned up inactive.
As an officer approached, the vehicle took off and led police on a brief chase before the driver fled on foot.
A female suspect was tracked down with help from a K-9 unit.
Between the suspect and the vehicle, police recovered nine ounces of meth and various pills.
A 24-year-old woman from Brandon and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address are facing charges.
