Brandon Police seize 9 ounces of meth in weekend drug bust

A police chase in Brandon resulted in a large quantity of drugs being seized over the weekend.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle just before midnight Saturday because the plates turned up inactive.

As an officer approached, the vehicle took off and led police on a brief chase before the driver fled on foot.

A female suspect was tracked down with help from a K-9 unit.

Between the suspect and the vehicle, police recovered nine ounces of meth and various pills.

A 24-year-old woman from Brandon and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address are facing charges.

