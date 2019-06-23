Canada
June 23, 2019 12:59 pm

Firefighting plane makes emergency landing in central Alberta after gear fails

By Staff The Canadian Press

A firefighting plane had a rough landing in central Alberta due to a landing-gear issue.

Red Deer Regional Airport CEO Graham Ingham says a Lockheed Electra operated by Airspray Airtankers made an emergency landing on Saturday when it couldn’t get all of its main landing gear down.

Ingham says four crewmembers were on board the plane.

He says no injuries were reported.

Ingham says the four-engine plane is being removed from the runway.

