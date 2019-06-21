London man missing since April found dead: police

London police say no foul play is suspected after the body of Lucas Teams was found on Thursday.

According to police, a citizen found a body in an outdoor area on private property near Sarnia and Hyde Park roads at roughly 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Police first appealed to the public for help locating Teams back on April 24. At that time, police say he was last seen at roughly 11 a.m. on April 14 in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street.

Over the following two months, police released additional updates, including information that suggested Teams was actually last seen on the evening of April 14 at a Rexall Pharmacy on Beaverbrook Avenue near Wonderland Road North.

Police have not released a cause of death.

