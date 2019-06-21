North Dundas man facing several sexual assault charges involving underage victim

A 25-year-old North Dundas man is facing charges of sexual assault involving an underage victim, according to police.

The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the child, was arrested on June 18.

OPP say the young female victim is known to the accused, and police allege he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The man is facing three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, three counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.

