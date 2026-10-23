Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police seek person seen ‘prowling’ before suspicious house fire

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 5:07 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police said it is unclear whether the pictures provided by police are of the same person or multiple people. They are seeking the person pictured in relation to a suspicious housefire that occurred on Avenue E North. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said it is unclear whether the pictures provided by police are of the same person or multiple people. They are seeking the person pictured in relation to a suspicious housefire that occurred on Avenue E North. Saskatoon Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatoon police are asking for assistance identifying a person who was pictured at the scene of an alleged arson in the city.

The fire, which is under investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a home in the 300 block of Avenue E North. Investigators deemed the fire suspicious.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A person or persons can be observed on multiple sources of video surveillance prowling in the area where a suspicious fire occurred shortly after,” Saskatoon police said.

The person in the pictures shared by police were said to have been taken between 8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, police added, noting that it is unclear whether the photos are of the same person or multiple people.

“Investigators believe the shoes to be the same,” according to the SPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no people were reported as injured in the fire, but a dog was found dead in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices