Saskatoon police seek person seen ‘prowling’ before suspicious house fire

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Saskatoon police are asking for assistance identifying a person who was pictured at the scene of an alleged arson in the city.

The fire, which is under investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a home in the 300 block of Avenue E North. Investigators deemed the fire suspicious.

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“A person or persons can be observed on multiple sources of video surveillance prowling in the area where a suspicious fire occurred shortly after,” Saskatoon police said.

The person in the pictures shared by police were said to have been taken between 8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, police added, noting that it is unclear whether the photos are of the same person or multiple people.

“Investigators believe the shoes to be the same,” according to the SPS.

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Police said no people were reported as injured in the fire, but a dog was found dead in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police.