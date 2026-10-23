Winnipeg police suspend Crime Stoppers tips following data breach

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The Winnipeg Police Service is suspending its use of Crime Stoppers, following a data breach at the organization.

Police said they were made aware that some data related to Winnipeg was included in the breach. A data breach at Crime Stoppers, an agency that accepts anonymous information about crime, was the subject of an investigation by CBC published Wednesday, which reported that more than 1.5 million tips were affected.

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“The Winnipeg Police Service has suspended its use of Crime Stoppers while we review the information that has become available and assess the additional safeguards and security measures being implemented by Crime Stoppers and its service providers,” police said.

Police said that Crime Stoppers operates as a separate, independent organization and manages its own platforms, including the ones that manage information submissions.

“We recognize the important role Crime Stoppers has played in supporting community safety and investigations over many years and appreciate the seriousness with which it is approaching this matter,” Winnipeg police said.

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To submit information to police during the suspension of Crime Stoppers services, people can make online reports or call the Winnipeg police tip line at 204-986-6178. When possible, police said they will try to accommodate requests for anonymity.