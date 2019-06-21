‘Another world is possible’: Students rally for climate change action in Germany

BERLIN – Students from more than a dozen European countries joined a demonstration Friday urging governments to take bolder action against climate change.

Organizers anticipated the protest in the western German city of Aachen would draw 20,000 participants. It comes a day after European Union leaders failed to agree a plan to make the bloc’s economy carbon neutral by 2050.

Local reports billed the demonstration as “Fridays for the Future,” a movement started by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Several large European countries – including Britain, France and Germany – have backed the target, but coal-reliant countries in the east, such as Poland, are opposed.

Friday’s protest takes place near the site of one of Germany’s biggest lignite coal mines.

The protesters chanted “We are unstoppable, another world is possible” as they walked through the pit.

The mine has become a focus of environmental protests in recent years because its operator, utility company RWE, threatened to chop down a nearby forest.

