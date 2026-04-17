Northern Manitoba could see ‘protected land’ label for Seal River Watershed

Send this page to someone via email

The Seal River Watershed in northern Manitoba could become protected land, with new provincial and national parks under a multi-level governance structure.

This agreement will be between the four First Nations who comprise the Seal River Watershed Alliance, Manitoba’s government and the federal government.

The proposal outlines the designation of two-thirds as a provincial park, with one-third joining the national park reserve. If approved, the watershed would become an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area.

“This is a practical, community-driven approach. It protects the land and supports opportunities for the future,” said Rebecca Chartrand. She is the federal minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Most importantly it respects the authority and knowledge of the nations who have cared for this land since time immemorial. Protecting the Seal River Watershed is not just about conservation. It’s about rights, it’s about culture, it’s about ensuring the next generation can hunt and fish and travel.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the tens of millions of dollars in federal funds committed to preserving the watershed, the province said it will be opening its pocketbook. On Friday, Manitoba said it will be contributing $4 million for long-term support.

“This is how you balance economic development by ensuring that you’re also looking after the land and water,” said Premier Wab Kinew. “We think this is a very important way to have a safe, clean, and healthy environment, to support Indigenous cultures, and, also, to open up new tourist opportunities for tourists and Canadians.”

If approved, people will be allowed to hike, paddle, fish, and learn about Dene and Cree cultures in the parks. Hunting will be allowed in the provincial portion, but its future is to be determined for the federal side.

A survey on this proposal will remain open until June 2.

All four of the alliance’s chiefs shared stories about the significance of land. They said they are committed to sustainable tourism around the Seal River Watershed – which they are responsible for stewarding.

“Already young land guardians are monitoring caribou (and) seals, testing water quality, and conducting research out on the land. The investments announced today will create more opportunities for these youth,” said Sayisi Dene First Nation Chief Kelly-Ann Thom-Duck.

Thom-Duck was joined by the chiefs of the O-Pipon-Na-Piwan Cree Nation, the Northlands Denesuline First Nation and Barren Lands First Nation at the announcement on Friday.

A joint management board, consisting of elected individuals from the Indigenous governments, federal government, and province, would govern the protected area. It would be ruled by consensus.