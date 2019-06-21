Toronto police to release results of Danforth shooting investigation

Toronto police will release its findings on Friday of the investigation into the 2018 Danforth shooting that left two dead and 13 injured.

Police said officers responded to calls about a shooting near Danforth and Logan avenues just after 10 p.m. on July 22, 2018. Investigators said 29-year-old Faisal Hussain walked into the busy Greektown neighbourhood and began shooting.

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were killed. Hussain also died due to a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit confirmed in its findings in January.

Police documents released in September 2018 revealed officers had arrested Hussain for shoplifting and released him just two days before the attack.

The documents showed that Hussain was the subject of several police reports dating back as far as 2010, when he was reported three times as an emotionally disturbed person.

His family has said publicly that he suffered from depression and psychosis. They also denounced his actions.

Chief Mark Saunders will be providing the update from police headquarters at 1 p.m.

