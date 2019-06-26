What’s open and closed in Kingston for 2019 Canada Day weekend

Canada Day weekend is upon us, which means barbecues, fireworks and days off for many in the Kingston area.

Kingston’s Canada Day fireworks will be in Confederation Basin at 10 p.m. on Monday evening and are best viewed from Confederation Park.

Confederation Park will also be the host to live music, which will begin June 30 and continue on until Canada Day. On Monday, the annual Limestone Mile, a one-mile race for all ages will also take place. The event runs all day on Canada Day. To sign up, visit the Kingston Road Runners Association’s website.

The city will also be hosting a Canada Day carnival at Grass Creek Park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. The carnival will include music, kite flying and other family-oriented activities.

Kingston’s Canada Day parade begins at 11:30 on Monday at Princess and Barrie streets, and ends at city hall around noon when the Canada Day civic ceremony will begin.

If you have other plans for the weekend, but not sure what’s open and what’s closed, check out the list below to plan your holiday weekend.

What’s open Monday

Fort Henry will be open on Monday. The lucky first 250 people will be receiving free admission to the historic fort on Canada Day.

All Beer Stores in Kingston are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be open on Monday, but may run on limited hours.

Most Shoppers Drug Marts will be open on Canada Day in Kingston.

Kingston Transit buses run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except route 18, which will run on a weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services will operate with limited service Monday.

Outdoor aqua parks, splash pads and wading pools are open all weekend.

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Confederation Basin Marinas are both open on Monday.

What’s closed Monday

All LCBOs in Kingston are closed on Monday.

No collection for Garbage, green bin and recycling on Monday. Collection moves to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.

All administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offices are closed Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro are closed Monday.

All arenas are closed Monday.

The INVISTA Centre and Fitness & Wellness Centre are closed Monday.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed Monday.

Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library is closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed on Monday.

City Hall will be closed Monday.

The PumpHouse Museum is closed Monday.

The MacLachlan Woodworking Museum will be closed Monday.

The Grand Theatre Box Office is closed Monday. Administrative offices will also be closed on Monday.

The Tett Centre will be closed Monday.