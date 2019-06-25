Kingston announces lineup for Rockin’ the Square 2019

The city of Kingston has announced that the Canadian band Moist, will be playing in Springer Market Square for the city’s annual Rockin’ the Square concert this year.

The free concert will take place Aug. 2, a civic holiday, at 8 p.m. in the city’s main square.

READ MORE: ‘Rocking the Big House’: Kingston Penitentiary to host September concert

A special guest appearance will be made by Paper Ladies, a local Kingston band and K-Rock 105.7 will be the radio partner for this year’s concert.

Moist was formed in Vancouver, B.C., in the fall of 1992, but bandmates Mark Makoway and Jeff Pearce met at Queen’s University in Kingston prior to forming the group.

Two other band members, Kevin Young and David Usher, also moved from Kingston to Vancouver to go to school.

The first version of Moist was just breaking up when the four decided to do some writing together. In January 1994, they completed their first full-length CD, titled Silver. The album went on to sell 400,000 copies in Canada on the strength of singles like Push, Silver and Believe Me.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album, Usher, Makoway and Young are reuniting with bassist Pearce to tour for the first time since 2013. They will be performing a retrospective selection of hits at Rockin’ the Square.

Kingston’s Paper Ladies include Thomas Drapper on vocals, guitar and synth, and Joe Kenny, on drums and vocals.

READ MORE: Corey Hart thrills fans in Kingston with first concert tour in decades

Accessible seating will be available and limited lawn chair seating will also be offered. The Utilities Kingston water buggy will be on site, so the city is asking people to bring reusable water bottles.

The free concert will be held rain or shine, so consider the weather when dressing for the occasion.