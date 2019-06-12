Corey Hart thrills fans in Kingston with first concert tour in decades

Fans of Corey Hart were wearing their sunglasses in Kingston tonight.

The Canadian hitmaker took the stage at the Leon’s Centre as part of his first concert tour in decades.

The Grammy winner is best known for hits like Sunglasses at Night and Never Surrender.

Over the years, Hart has had 30 top 40 hits in Canada and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in March.

His cross-country tour takes him to Ottawa and Toronto later this week and will wrap up in Vancouver on June 25.