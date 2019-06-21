Several Winnipeg streets closed this weekend for special events

A number of Winnipeg streets will be closed this weekend and beyond for special events.

King Street

Northbound King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. due to outdoor concerts at Old Market Square for this weekend’s Winnipeg International Jazz Festival.

Pedestrian access will still be available, and businesses in the area will remain open.

Northbound and southbound Taché Avenue between de La Cathédrale Avenue and Despins Street will be temporarily closed this Monday, June 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a special event. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 21, 2019

Taché Avenue

Taché Avenue between de La Cathédrale Avenue and Despins Street will be temporarily closed in both directions on Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a special event.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Smith Street

The Burton Cummings Theatre has launched its ‘Burt Backyard’ outdoor patio, which means northbound Smith Street from Ellice Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will be temporarily closed from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. on a number of dates throughout the summer.

The Burt Backyard will be open during big events at the Burton Cummings Theatre on June 21, 22 and 23, July 4, 7 and 23, and August 7, 8, 16, 19, 24 and 29.

