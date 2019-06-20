Politics
June 20, 2019 11:20 pm
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:25 pm

Senate passes Bill C-69, which overhauls review of major projects, like pipelines

By and Global News

June 12: Energy Ministers from Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are disappointed with the federal government after many amendments to Bill C-69 were struck down on Wednesday. As Adam MacVicar reports, they believe the bill would hurt Canada's energy sector.

A A

Canada’s senators have given the thumbs-up to Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act, which sets up a new authority to assess industrial projects, such as pipelines, mines and inter-provincial highways, for their effects on public health, the environment and the economy.

The bill is set to go to Royal Assent after a motion by Sen. Grant Mitchell to keep the Senate from insisting on amendments that the House of Commons didn’t agree to.

WATCH: June 12 – Liberals to reject most Tory amendments to Bill C-69

The move came after Senate passed 188 amendments to the bill earlier this month.

The governing Liberals accepted 99 of those amendments – 62 were accepted as they were written, and another 37 were accepted with several changes.

READ MORE: Provincial energy ministers condemn feds after majority of Bill C-69 amendments rejected

More to come… 

