Canadian Senate passes B.C. tanker ban bill, prepping for it to come into law

The Senate has approved Bill C-48, the “Oil Tanker Moratorium Act,” legislation that will formalize a moratorium on oil tanker traffic of a certain size in waters from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to the province’s border with Alaska.

The bill passed the Senate with 49 votes in favour, 46 against and one abstention.

The passage of the bill in the Senate means it will now proceed to Royal Assent and become law.

Once in place, the bill keeps oil tankers that can carry more than 12,500 metric tonnes of product from “stopping or unloading crude oil or persistent oil, at ports or marine installations located along British Columbia’s north coast.”

The moratorium would honour the spirit of a 1972 decision by the federal government to bring in a ban on oil tanker traffic coming through Hecate Strait, Dixon Entrance and Queen Charlotte Sound.

There was never any legislation to make the ban formal, but a House of Commons resolution at the time said that the “movement of oil by tanker along the coast of British Columbia from Valdez in Alaska to Cherry Point in Washington is inimical to Canadian interests, especially those of an environmental nature.”

A voluntary “tanker exclusion zone” has existed since 1985 that covers areas such as Haida Gwaii, the Hecate Strait, Queen Charlotte Sound and the northern parts of Vancouver Island.

Here’s what that exclusion zone looks like:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made a moratorium on tanker traffic part of the mandate letter he sent to his minister for transportation when the Liberals formed government in 2015.

News of the bill’s passage delighted enviromental organization Sierra Club BC.

Earlier in the day, NDP MP Nathan Cullen, who represents much of the area covered by the ban, tweeted on Wednesday that a ban would “guarantee that our coastline, communities and sealife will be safe from a devastating oil spill.”

But on Thursday, he noted the closeness of the Senate’s vote.

One province over, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that he was “very disappointed” the bill passed.

He said that Alberta would challenge the bill in court.