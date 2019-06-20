Simcoe County to provide 2 additional leaf and yard waste collections in July

Simcoe County is providing two additional leaf and yard waste collections in July.

The biweekly collections will collect leaves, grass, branches and other types of garden waste.

“The county’s leaf and yard waste collection program is popular, with growing participation rates each year,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“The county has a mix of rural and urban communities, and this is a great example of the county adapting and responding to meet the increased needs of our diverse region.”

The biweekly yard waste collection was first implemented in 2013 with spring and fall programs.

By increasing the regularity of yard waste collections, the county has seen a year-over-year increase in the quantity of materials collected and the number of participating households.

According to a news release issued by the county, this spring was a record-setting season for leaf and yard waste. About 6,000 tonnes were collected, in comparison to about 3,000 tonnes in previous years.

Residents can download the Simcoe County Collects app or visit Simcoe County’s website to determine what their collection weeks are in July.

Waste material must be in compostable yard waste bags and placed curbside on Monday morning of collection week.

